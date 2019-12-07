PD: Fight between 3 juveniles led to boys' death

Two juveniles have been charged for pushing an 11-year-old into the street causing him to be fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle, police say.

An 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old female are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from a fight that broke out in front of McClintock Middle School in southeast Charlotte on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle is not being charged.

11-YEAR-OLD BOY FATALLY STRUCK NEAR SE CLT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Detectives say they interviewed the two juveniles and at the conclusion of the interview, both were charged.

