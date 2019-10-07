PD: Heroin dealer busted in Rowan County

article

A man was arrested following a five-month investigation into his dealings with narcotics in Rowan county, authorities said on Monday.

Muquan Kennedy, 25, was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges including possession with intent to sell and drug trafficking.

Investigators found around 70 grams of heroin with a street value north of $7,000 on Kennedy during the operation. He is facing both local and federal charges.

Kennedy is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center and is being held on a $1 million bond.