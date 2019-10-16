PD: Lincolnton woman stabs man in self-defense

article

An altercation between a couple led to a stabbing in Lincoln County on Wednesday, police say.

Lincolnton resident Jeffrey Boyles, 39, is charged with assault on a female after officers responded to calls about a domestic issue near Red Hill Way in Lincolnton.

Boyles was stabbed in the shoulder by his girlfriend in self-defense as she was being attacked inside of a vehicle, authorities say.

The incident occurred on Highway 73. Officials were able to locate the female victim at her home in Vale where she showed fresh signs of a physical assault to her head and body. The woman was transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln to be treated for her injuries. Boyles is being treated for injuries at Atrium Health CMC. Boyles remains in the hospital and no arrests have been made yet.

This investigation remains open.