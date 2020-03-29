PD: Man shot to death just north of Uptown

article

A man was found fatally shot overnight a few minutes north of Uptown and a homicide investigation is underway, CMPD says.

Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim near 2200 Irma street in the Metro area.

The victim will be identified once their family is notified.

The DA's office, CFD, and victim services were among those who responded to the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-334-1600.