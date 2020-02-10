PD: Man who met underage female on Snapchat faces rape charges

article

A Catawba County man who met an underage female on Snapchat is now facing charges, police say.

An officer who was checking a business parking lot around 2 a.m. on Sunday saw a suspicious vehicle parked near 7144 NC 73 Highway not far from Lake Norman.

As the officer approached the vehicle, sandwiched between two box trucks, he found two people in the backseat and asked them to exit. The female told the officer she was 18 but did not have ID. A records check confirmed she was 14. She told officers she told the man she was with that she was 18 and that they had met on Snapchat. She said she sneaked out of her family residence that night to meet him.

Conover resident Brent Dill, 21, was taken into custody and charged with statutory rape and sex offense with a child as an adult.