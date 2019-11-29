PD: No active shooter at Carolina Place Mall on Black Friday

article

Pineville Police responded to a fight between two groups of people that occurred at Carolina Place Mall on Black Friday and said that despite false reports there was no active shooter or shooting at the mall.

Officials say shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday a fight involving two groups of people was reported. An off-duty officers arrived within seconds and dispersed the groups immediately, Pineville Police said in a statement.

A few stores in the vicinity at the mall closed temporarily and a lockdown was lifted and a sweep confirmed the mall was safe and the mall is open for business as usual.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the fight.