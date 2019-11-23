PD: Speed, alcohol a factor in WT Harris Blvd fatal crash

CMPD is investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning at the intersection of WT Harris Boulevard and Sharon Amity Road that left one person dead.

A single-vehicle accident occurred around 4 a.m. and left one person dead after hitting a power pole, according to the report. Duke Power responded as well according to check on power outages.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Glenville Walker, 31, was speeding and alcohol use is suspected according to the initial investigation. Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Eastbound WT Harris was closed for a portion of the morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

