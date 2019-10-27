Expand / Collapse search

PD: Woman found laying in road was shot to death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police are investigating yet another murder in south Charlotte. Homicide units arrived to the 8200 block of Riverbirch Drive early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 4:46 a.m. where they found a female victim laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Shandiin Sanchez, 20.

The victim was found in front of an apartment complex where medic pronounced her dead on scene. Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine if there are any witnesses to the shooting.

There is no known suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.