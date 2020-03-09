Pedestrian hit-and-run in Kings Mountain

article

A victim is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on Sunday not far from Crowders Mountain, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. near 220 Cleveland Avenue regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia to be treated.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a small grey or silver passenger vehicle with possible body damage to the front and passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-734-0444.

This remains an active and open investigation.