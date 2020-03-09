Pedestrian hit-and-run in Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. - A victim is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on Sunday not far from Crowders Mountain, authorities say.
Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. near 220 Cleveland Avenue regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The investigation revealed that the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia to be treated.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a small grey or silver passenger vehicle with possible body damage to the front and passenger side.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-734-0444.
This remains an active and open investigation.