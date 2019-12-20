Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Charlotte

article

CMPD and Medic were called to southwest Charlotte this evening where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Medic says the victim was taken to CMC main with life-threatening injuries. No information about the victim has been released at this time.

The CMPD crime scene mobile lab arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Police are investigating the crash.

FOX 46 is on scene working to gather more details. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this breaking story.