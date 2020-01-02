Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Huntersville

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Huntersville Wednesday evening, according to Huntersville Police.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. in the 14300 block of Statesville Road. The area was shut down between Gilead Road and Hunters Road for almost three hours, while Huntersville Police investigated.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released pending family notification.

No information has been released on potential charges for the driver. The driver's name has not been released.

"The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and this incident is still under investigation by the Huntersville Police Department Traffic Safety Section," Huntersville Police told FOX 46 in a written release.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the crash to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 704-464-5400 or nbruining@huntersville.org.