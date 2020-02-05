Pedestrian hit, killed while on south Charlotte sidewalk

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 7800 block of S. Tryon Street just before 9 a.m. where a pedestrian had been hit while on a sidewalk.

Police say the driver of a 2010 Hyundai, Robert Scott, was taken to Atrium Health Center.

The investigation indicates that the Hyundai was initially stopped on S. Tryon Street at W. Arrowood Road, but accelerated from a stop against a red light and crossed W. Arrowood Road.

The Hyundai hit a curb and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the victim The victim in this crash was walking south on the sidewalk with his back to the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health Center just after 11 a.m.

Scott has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and a red-light violation.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Scott is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.