Pedestrian killed in west Charlotte hit-and-run

A person was killed in a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Friday evening, according to police.

Officers and Medics were called to the 3900 block of Glenwood Drive at 5:41 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

The vehicle did not remain on scene. Detectives are investigating the fatal crash.

Police say Glenwood is shut down in both directions at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.