Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by vehicle in north Charlotte, police say

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in north Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in the 3600 block of Statesville Avenue.

CMPD tells FOX 46 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inbound on Statesville Ave. has been shut down while crews work to clear the scene.