Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by vehicle in north Charlotte, police say

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

Scene of the accident in the 3600 block of Statesville Avenue. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in north Charlotte, police said. 

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in the 3600 block of Statesville Avenue. 

CMPD tells FOX 46 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Inbound on Statesville Ave. has been shut down while crews work to clear the scene. 