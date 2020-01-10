Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gastonia, police say

Scene of fatal train accident in Gastonia 

GASTONIA, N.C. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday morning in Gastonia, police confirm to FOX 46. 

The deadly accident happened at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Jenkins Road and West Poplar Street. 

Emergency officials said the victim, a woman, will need to be identified and the next of kin notified before more information can be released.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 