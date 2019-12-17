Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Union County, deputies say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Union County, authorities said.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. Dec. 17 on Joe Kerr Road at Wheatfield Drive in Marvin.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. Deputies are assisting Highway Patrol.

The road is temporarily closed on Joe Kerr between Appomatox Drive and Wheat Field.

No other information was immedately available.