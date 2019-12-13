Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in west Charlotte, Medic says

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and Boyer Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46 at the scene that the pedestrian killed is a man. His identity has not yet been released.

The area is currently shut down. Expect delays. No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates throughout the morning on this developing news story.