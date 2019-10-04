Pedestrian struck and killed near I-85 NB to Exit 42; backups reported

Interstate-85 northbound to Exit 42 reopened Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said they had to completely shut down the area early Friday morning because after briefly opening one lane, drivers were not slowing down and many were trying to drive around CMPD's patrol cars, endangering officers.

The area was completely closed around 6 a.m. to keep CMPD officers from getting hit themselves by passing cars. It reopened aroun 8:30 a.m.

The closure had caused quite the traffic backup and mess Friday morning.

No word on the victim's identity at this time or if the vehicle who hit and killed the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.