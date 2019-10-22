Pedestrian struck and killed on Brookshire Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Tuesday night off Brookshire Freeway outside uptown Charlotte, officials said.

The wreck happened about 9 p.m. in the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway, just before the Interstate 77 ramp 5A. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the adult male victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their name has not yet been released.

Brookshire Freeway was shut down between Tryon Street and Interstate 77 due to the wreck. It was reopened just before 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.