Pedestrian struck and killed on I-77 SB in Cornelius

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate-77 southbound in Cornelius Thursday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The accident happened on I-77 southbound near Lake Norman-Catawba Avenue at Exit 28.

Emergency personnel tell FOX 46 that those traveling on I-77 out of Cornelius can expect delays following the fatal accident. "Please make sure you're driving per weather conditions, headlights on, and be patient," they said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. No word on what caused the accident at this time.

