Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in west Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 on Wilkinson Boulevard at Boyer Street.

The person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic told FOX 46.

Just last Friday, on Dec. 13, a man was hit and killed by a vehicle in the same exact area. The accident shut down westbound traffic for several hours that day. So far, charges have not been filed against that driver.

No other information was immediately available.