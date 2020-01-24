Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in north Charlotte

article

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a traffic accident in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at Renner Street and Beatties Ford Road.

Officers say parts of Beatties Ford will be shut down while officers conduct their investigation.

Medic took the victim, who has life-threatening injuries, to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

