Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit by car in northeast Charlotte

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle late Monday night in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 on The Plaza at Atmore Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene. The Plaza was shut down overnight in that location.

No other information was immediately provided.