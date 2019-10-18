Pedestrian transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by SUV

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV early Friday morning in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened on South Tryon Street near Carowinds Blvd. CMPD said South Tryon between Carowinds Boulevard and Crescent Springs was shut down due to the accident. They said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A red SUV reportedly struck the pedestrian who was heading west on South Tryon Street. Fully Involved Media reports that CMPD had a crime scene at the nearby Shell Gas Station at 13209 Carowinds Blvd. The front door of the gas station was shattered. Both the scenes are reportedly connected, according to sources.

