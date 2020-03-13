Pelosi says deal reached with Trump administration on emergency aid package for coronavirus

article

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal has been reached with Trump administration on an emergency aid package for coronavirus.

During Friday's press conference at the White House, Trump said negotiations were continuing, but that the Democrats weren't 'giving up enough', to make the deal happen.

"We just don't think they're giving enough," Trump said during the press conference. "We could have something, but we don't think they're giving enough. They're not doing what's right for the country."

The president said that they had neared a deal previously, but that "all of a sudden" Democrats didn't agree to the terms.

Pelosi said Friday that the House would approve its coronavirus aid package. Part of this is free testing and guaranteed sick pay for workers who are taking time away from jobs, along with an infusion of dollars to handle unemployment benefits and boost food programs for children, families and seniors.

Other targeted measures Trump discussed to help the American public were pausing interest on student loans and adding oll to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) while prices are low.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, there were more than 16,000 cases of the virus in the U.S. with 41 deaths reported.