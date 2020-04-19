Pence: U.S. will ramp up coronavirus testing, allow reopening plan to move forward

article

Vice President Pence vowed that coronavirus testing in the U.S. will increase substantially, allowing the country to progress according to the Trump administration's plan to gradually reopen the economy as the president works with governors to return American life to normal.

President Trump announced Thursday the White House’s plan for eventually rolling back social distancing measures and reopening the country’s economy in several phases -- depending on location -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe the testing that we have today ... across the country, once we activate all of the labs that can do coronavirus testing, is sufficient for any state in America to move into Phase One,” Pence told "Fox News Sunday." The guidelines set out recommendations for three phases of reopening, as well as criteria for states to meet before even beginning with Phase One.

The vice president said 150,000 tests are currently being performed each day and that the number can be doubled if governors activate all labs in their states that can do testing. Some health experts have recommended 500,000 tests a day, but Pence believes that having "roughly 300,000" tests a day and monitoring vulnerable populations will be effective.

