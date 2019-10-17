Pennzoil AutoFair arrives in Charlotte for the weekend

The Charlotte AutoFair is underway in Concord and will run until Saturday.

Thrill rides are just one way car lovers can take part in this weekend's event.



"We brought out our 2018 McLaren lT. It has our HP package." said Vinny Russo with Hennessey Custom Cars.

More than 6000 premier collector cars will be showcased, including the customized McLaren."

The 1968 Bullitt Mustang driven by actor Steve McQueen and the famous Jeep Cherokee that got stuck on Myrtle Beach's shore during evacuations for Hurricane Dorian.

"There's still a big need out there, a lot of people have already forgotten about them. Families are still missing," the owner of the Jeep said.

After being vandalized by people and totaled by the insurance company the owner and driver are now getting results and collecting money for families in the Bahamas affected by the storm.



"It started to click that there's a lot of publicity and we could probably turn this around and with like everything that's happened," driver Joe said.

So whether you go for the glamourous cars and auctions or take the risk on the Pennzoil thrill ride.

The entry fee is $13 for adults and free if you're under the age of the 13.