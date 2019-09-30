Person shot near 3-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte was 'innocent bystander,' police say

A chaotic scene unfolded in uptown Charlotte Monday as a person was shot near where firefighters worked to put out a 3-alarm blaze at a high-rise, officials said.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 2:55 p.m. that heavy smoke was pouring out from the 100 block of College Street, near the Ritz Carlton and the Epicenter, at a restaurant. The fire was later upgraded to a 3-alarm fire within the high-rise and "all hands" were working to control the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Rooster's in uptown Charlotte (Source: WJZY).

FOX 46 crews at the scene said they have learned the flames and smoke were coming from Rooster's Woodfire Kitchen, which is on the street level of the high-rise.

As of 3:58 p.m. firefighters had managed to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As crews were working the flames, Medic responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the area of the fire, just off College Street and Trade Street outside the Omni Hotel. They said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. FOX 46 cameras captured one person being taken away on a gurney by paramedics.

People were evacuated from nearby buildings as firefighters worked to control a fire in the 100 block of College Street in uptown Charlotte (Source: WJZY)

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the victim was an innocent bystander hit by a bullet fired during an altercation at the Epicentre. Their name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the area looking for any potential witnesses. Investigators said they have arrested a suspect.

The Ritz Carlton and the Bank of America Building were evacuated as a precaution. Bank of America employees were told they could go home as it was unclear when they would be allowed back in the building.

Multiple roads in uptown had to be blocked by emergency vehicles, shutting down traffic just before the heart of rush-hour. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called in to direct traffic.

Due to the shooting investigation, motorists have been advised to avoid the 100 block of S. College Street. Drivers are urged to use 6th Street and 3rd Street as alternate routes around the area.