CMPD: Person stabbed in neck in west Charlotte; suspect in custody

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a person was stabbed in the neck in west Charlotte Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Huntlynn Road and Sam Wilson Road where they found a person with a possibly life-threatening stab wound.

Medic transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. No update has been provided on the patient's condition.

Police took a suspect into custody, and say they are not looking for any additional persons. No other information has been released at this time.