Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Rock Hill ahead of SC primary

The 2020 presidential campaign trail made a stop in our own backyard ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary. Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg held a town hall in Rock Hill Thursday.

The lines were long and the chants were loud as Buttigieg supporters, as well as undecided voters, got ready for the town hall to start. Those undecided voters are the precious group the campaign hopes to sway with the Democratic primary just two days away.

With the SXC primary days away, Buttigieg is making a last push in SC. Lines were wrapping around the building to get in.

"I'm an independent voter, so I'm trying to get the perspective of as many voters as I can and knowing that Pete was coming to town I couldn't pass it up hearing what he has to say and keeping myself open," Terry Cabanus said.

Supporters say Buttigieg is the best person to go up against the current president.

"His plans are comprehensive and I feel they're just better than all of the other candidates. His youth speaks to me, he's a Washington outsider and I think that's really important when going against Trump," another voter told FOX 46.

The former mayor is in single digits in some polls.

"One of the things we've had to look at with this election is name recognition. Biden has been in the game for how long? Whereas Buttigieg just started a year ago," said another voter.

Buttigieg will continue his tour of South Carolina. He'll be in North Carolina over the weekend, starting with an event in Raleigh.