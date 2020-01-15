Petition circulating to set curfew following violent incidents at Concord Mills Mall

Concord Mills Mall is once again considering enforcing a curfew after several violent events.

FOX 46 spoke with shoppers Tuesday asking them how they feel about imposing the curfew for kids and teens. Many supported the idea and said it would make them feel safer.

“I have a teenage granddaughter and I think it's unsafe for her to be here by herself at night,” one shopper told FOX 46.

The mall was rocked by violence last month when 13-year-old Avenanna Propst was gunned down in the parking lot of Dave and Busters.

A fifteen-year-old and an eighteen-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting that also injured two other young people.

“My wife said she'll never come here and shop like I said a minute ago bad things happen to good people and it seems like the malls in this area are a congregation spot for young folks with nothing else better to do,” Steve Magyar said.

It's unclear which days and times the curfew being considered could be enforced and which ages it may involve, but we’re told a firm decision on whether there will be a curfew at the mall could be made by the end of the week

More than 11,000 people have signed an online petition demanding the mall owners, Simon Property Group, implement a curfew.

The petition started in 2017 and more signatures have been added in the wake of the deadly shooting at the mall.

Shoppers tell FOX 46 they like the idea of a curfew, but question how easily it can be enforced.

“How would you try to keep the ones that's causing trouble out and then at the same time parents have to be accountable as well,” said James Harrell.

The Concord city manager said they have not asked the mall owners to implement a curfew, but they would support one if that's what the mall decides to do. The Concord police chief says the same thing.