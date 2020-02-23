Philadelphia tattoo studio offers free services to cover self-harm scars

A Philadelphia tattoo studio is on a mission to help self-harm victims whose visible scars present daily personal, social and professional struggles.

Under "Project Tsukurou," Fishtown's Crown and Feather Tattoo Co. offers free services for self-harm victims who want to turn their scars into art.

The word "Tsukurou," comes from Kintsukuroi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold.

Dylan Carr, a tattoo artist and one of the shop's co-owner's, described the program as Crown and Feather's way of giving back.

The shop aims to replace self-harm scars with beautiful works of art as a way for its clients to build confidence and acceptance.

RESOURCES:

Suicide risk factors and warning signs

Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

Carr and one of his clients, Alyssa Vache, joined Good Day Weekend to discuss the project.

Vache's thigh, where a self-harm scar was once visible, now features a tattoo of her mother's wedding bouquet.

"Now that my mom and I have a really good relationship, which used to be a struggle for us — what better [way] to cover up something like that than with something that represents the strong relationship we have now."

Crown and Feather recently brought other artists on board to keep up with demand for the services, Carr told FOX 29.

"It's totally changes your outlook, especially on yourself," Vache said of her scar-turned-artwork.

If you carry visible scars and are interested in having a cover-up done free of charge, you can submit an application for Project Tsukurou here.

___

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

___

