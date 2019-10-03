Photo shows Rock Hill police officer parked in handicapped space

FOX 46 is looking into a photo sent to us by a viewer that appears to show a Rock Hill police officer’s patrol car parked in a handicapped space.

When FOX 46 reached out to Rock Hill Police with the photo, their public information office told us they didn't even know about it until we told them, but once they looked into it, even they said the car shouldn't have parked there.

“The lights weren't on, and he wasn't coming in with guns drawn or anything to come into the store,” the man who snapped the picture told us. “If there was a life threatening emergency, I would understand, and he probably would've come in there a little bit higher speed and parked and ran in, but it wasn't.”

The man says he took the picture at the Flying J and Denny’s on Mount Holly Road just off I-77.

“If we park in a handicapped spot and we get caught, we get fined $250,” he said.

The Rock Hill Police Department said they had officers at the scene Wednesday night while trying to find a vehicle that took off during a traffic stop. They found the car at the 'Flying J'.

In a statement to FOX 46, Rock Hill police said: "In haste, one officer parked in a handicapped spot near the Denny's entrance. This (is) not normal or acceptable practice even with the given circumstances."



The man who took the picture says, at one point a few years back, he needed to make use of the handicap spaces after an accident. he says he knows how important they are and that everyone else should, too.

“Whether it was a cop or someone parking there that didn't need to, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Rock Hill Police say they’re taking extra steps to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.