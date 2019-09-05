Photos capture trail of destruction in Emerald Isle after possible tornado amid Dorian

article

The Town of Emerald Isle shared shocking photos of destruction in the town after Hurricane Dorian passed through.

Several tornado warnings fired off in numerous counties as the then Cat 3 storm (it has since been downgraded to a Category 2) continued its northward track.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado passed Pender County Fire Station 18 along Highway 17 near Sidbury Road just before 7 a.m.

Emerald Isle said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado," Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said to FOX 8. "There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage."

No one was reported injured.