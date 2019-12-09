‘Pillar in the community’: Restaurant owner shot, killed recently donated land for affordable housing

The owners of Brooks Sandwich Shop in NoDa are a family is known for getting results in the community, always helping others in need. On Monday, the life of one of the owners was cut short.



Just a few months ago, David and Scott Brooks decided to donate a piece of land to Habitat for Humanity. The plot is designated for affordable housing that will hold 16 to 18 families in a few years.

“It's sad enough, but then when I heard it was Scott, I just… I kind of lost it,” Peter Brown with Habitat for Humanity said.

Brown says Scott and David Brooks have become like family members to Habitat for Humanity. They donated the piece of land after they inherited it from their dad.

“To have something like this happen to somebody that is almost like family--to your family, your work family--is devastating,” Brown said.

Scott and David were twins, but those who knew them would say they were one soul in two bodies; generous and kind.

“For them to take this property that they inherited from their dad and give it away so that other people could benefit I think just speaks huge about their character and about their generosity,” said Peter Brown with Habitat for Humanity.

Brooks' Sandwich House has served the community in NoDa and Charlotte since 1973. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't have a memory of this place and the people who work here.

“All the workers are always happy and it's really quick. I can't imagine what the family's going through.”

People in the community say he was more than just a restaurant owner. All day, neighbors described Scott as a pillar in this community; someone who cared to know you, your name and your family.

“I had some really serious health problems and I couldn't often get out of the car and go in the shop and Scott would always come out and visit me and see how I was,” Jane Gilbert told FOX 46.

Scott was known for his selflessness, which is why this selfish act resulting in his death is so gut-wrenching for the community.

“Things happen so fast and. Yeah my heart goes out to the family. It's really tough,” neighbor Brandon said.

He lives across the street and heard the gunshots this morning.

“What I saw was the officer doing CPR on him trying to do his job,” Brandon said.

As news spread of his passing, people showed up to this NoDa staple to support the family.

“Terrible blow for this community to have somebody that upstanding, good and kind to people to be taken from it,” said Pressly Gilbert.

Some would argue their generosity is more renowned than their cooking, and it's clear the community has taken a hit.

“He was just the greatest. He was so kind and loving to us, to everybody,” Jane said.

Now the community is trying to figure out how they can be there for the Brooks family as they deal with a huge and senseless loss.

“They got to stay strong and we got to band together as neighbors.”

A vigil will be held for Brooks at the restaurant at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.