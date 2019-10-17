Pilot identified in fatal crash-landing in Union County

article

The Union County Sheriff's Office has identified a pilot who died Thursday afternoon in a helicopter crash near New Salem.

The pilot, Andrew Alan Stephen, 54, of Florida, was spraying herbicide in a field when the aircraft became entangled in a power line before crashing, deputies said. He was the only one inside the aircraft.

The tragic accident happened Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17 in the 7000 block of Hwy 205. The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the crash was fatal around 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter was spraying crops for the upcoming season when it got tangled up in power lines.

The NTSB and FAA are sending crews from Washington D.C. to investigate this accident.