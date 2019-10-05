Pilot, passenger die in NC plane crash

article

Two people have been confirmed dead following a fatal plane crash in Randolf County, North Carolina, officials said.

Asheboro Police responded to calls around 10 p.m. on Friday to a plane that was overdue for its arrival at the local regional airport. Witnesses said a plane coming in from Tennessee overflew the runway around 8:30 p.m. and that the aircraft went out of sight and did not return. After radar lost contact the FAA was contacted but search efforts were cumbersome because of darkness and rain.

Around 4 a.m. cellphone coordinates were taken in a heavily wooded, forest area in close proximity to Southwestern Randolph High School. With the help of a helicopter, the plane was located off Cedar Rock Mountain Road and both occupants were found deceased.

This remains an open investigation.