Pineville police working to identify breaking and entering suspect

Police in Pineville are working to identify a man suspected of breaking and entering.

Officers say the suspect broke into OooWee’s BBQ restaurant in Pineville during the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 17 and may be tied to other break-ins in the Pineville area around the same time.

The suspect may have been driving a maroon in color SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.