Pit bull quarantined at home after attacking 5-year-old

A five-year-old was attacked by a dog in Rock Hill, according to police.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, officers were called to Arch Drive in reference to a dog attack. Upon arrival, officers learned that a family pit bull went after the five-year-old and bit the child's face.

The child's father tried to stop the attack by choking the dog.

EMS responded and treated the child. When Animal Control arrived on scene, the owner was given the option to quarantine the dog at home or at the shelter, but Animal Control did advise that they are at almost three times capacity.

The pit bull was left at the home, but is under a 10-day quarantine. No other information has been released at this time.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect the fact that Animal Control did not say they were unable to take the dog, and that it was the owner's choice to quarantine the animal at home.