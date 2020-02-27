Plumes of black smoke rise from large fire at Savannah construction site

A large fire burning at a construction site in Savannah, Georgia, on February 27 was recorded by residents in nearby buildings.

The Savannah Fire Department said it was battling a fire at the Eastern Wharf Hotel construction site, and that they believed the fire started on the fifth floor of the building.

Emergency crews were also on the scene. It is not yet known whether there were any workers on the construction site or whether anyone was injured.

