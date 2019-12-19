Police: 1 injured after shooting reported at Oklahoma City mall

article

Dozens of police in Oklahoma City they were responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired.

Police say the incident took place at Penn Square Mall. A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Aerial footage showed shoppers flooding out of the mall.

A witness told FOX 25 she was in the food court when they began to hear loud noises. They said they left their items and immediately ran.

"Gunshots. That's all I heard and people ran. I pray no one got shot," the witness said.

Residents are asked to avoid the mall at this time.

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C. The Associated Press contributed to this report.