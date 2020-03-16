Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in north Charlotte shooting

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday night.

Tevonte Laquan Epps, 24, was one of two people who were shot, police said. His family has been notified of his death.

The deadly shooting happened in the 2800 block of Hosta Drive at 9:39 p.m. Monday, March 16.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located Epps with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced deceased.

A second victim was located nearby and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.