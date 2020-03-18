Police: 1 killed after someone fired shots inside an ambulance in south Charlotte

article

One person is dead after someone opened fire inside an ambulance in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at 118 E. Woodlawn Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident began as 'a disturbance' at the Days Inn on Woodlawn. Security at the Days Inn called police and Medic was called after one person complained of shortness of breath.

As that person was being treated inside an ambulance, another person came up and opened fire on the victim, while they were being treated inside the emergency vehicle, police said.

More than 12 emergency vehicles, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, were at the scene.

FOX 46 was at the scene early Wednesday morning and saw someone getting taken away in handcuffs. We're told the emergency crew inside the ambulance is OK.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.