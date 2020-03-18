Police: 1 killed after suspect fired shots into ambulance in S CLT

article

One person is dead after someone opened fire inside an ambulance in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at 118 E. Woodlawn Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident began as 'a disturbance' at the Days Inn on Woodlawn. Security at the Days Inn called police and Medic was called after one person complained of shortness of breath.

CMPD later announced that Prentice Bess, 32, has been charged with the murder of Jeremy Whitted, 34.

As Whitted was being treated inside an ambulance, Bess came up and opened fire on the victim while he was being treated inside the emergency vehicle, police said.

More than 12 emergency vehicles, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, were at the scene.

FOX 46 was at the scene early Wednesday morning and saw someone, presumably Bess, getting taken away in handcuffs. We're told the emergency crew inside the ambulance is OK.