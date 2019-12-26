Police: 1 shot in Rock Hill; no arrests made

article

]Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting that took place Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of Maple Street where they found a 22-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

It was determined that the victim was shot during the incident on Maple Street.

He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The victim underwent surgery for his injuries. Investigators, detectives and forensics unit officials are continuing to investigate.