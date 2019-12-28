Police: 13-year-old girl killed at Concord Mills Mall, 2 others injured

Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Concord Mills Mall.

Police say the deadly incident took in the parking lot of Dave and Busters late Saturday evening.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others had to be been transported to CMC-Main for treatment.

There is a staging area for parents to pick up children in the parking lot of Sea Life Aquarium.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information has been provided at this time.

Police are working to determine if this shooting is related to another deadly shooting from earlier in the night where a 31-year-old man was shot and killed on Lincoln Street at Polk Avenue.

When FOX 46 cameras arrived at the scene on Lincoln Street, more than a dozen cop cars that were racing by to get to the mall.

Witnesses at the mall also told FOX 46 police came into the mall yelling for people to evacuate shortly after the shooting.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. FOX 46 is at the scene working to gather more information.