Police: 2 charged in Statesville homicide

Two people have been charged in the murder of a Statesville woman, police say.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street to investigate a suspicious death. The victim was 25-year-old Shana Nicole Harmon. Police determined that Harmon's death was a homicide and an investigation was launched.

One week later on Jan. 23, investigators obtained warrants for Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver aka. “QB” of Statesville. Tolliver was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Iredell County Jail under no bond.

On Friday, Jan. 30, police arrested Jhammar Vernon Bowen, 28, for his involvement in Harmon's murder. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bowen is also being held at the Iredell County Jail under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.