Police: 2 teens charged in Ballantyne crime spree, shootings

A convicted teenage felon and 17-year-old juvenile are facing charges for their involvement in a robbery spree and shooting, according to authorities.

Officers initially responded to calls about a robbery Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. near 9200 Otter Creek Drive in the Ballantyne area. Police learned two suspects tried to rob a woman's car. The woman's husband, armed with a firearm, confronted the two men, who left in a white Toyota Camry only to return moments later and fired multiple rounds at the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle. While his vehicle was struck, he was not, police said.

Fifteen minutes later officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 11400 Clems Branch Drive, also in the Ballantyne area. Police have determined that a masked suspect in a white Toyota Camry tried to steal a man's vehicle. The victim was armed and fired shots at the suspect, who fled.

Six minutes later officers located the reported stolen white Camry, attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a pursuit began. The Camry struck a tree on Bevington Place and the driver was taken to the hospital. The vehicle was reported stolen last week, police said.

Officers then began looking for the second suspect and around 6:30 a.m. responded to a shooting at 14500 Myers Mill Lane, also in Ballantyne. A 17-year-old man was found shot. Police have determined that the man tried to approach a woman at gunpoint, took her keys, and began to steal her vehicle when her husband came out and encountered the suspect. Nearby neighbors came out to assist and hold down the teenage suspect, who was taken into custody a short time later.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.