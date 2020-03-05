Police: 22-year-old man shot, killed in west Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as Rodarius Meaders, 22. His family has been notified of his death.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found Meaders with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area Wednesday to determine if there were any additional witnesses to the incident. No information has been released regarding suspects or arrests at this time.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.