Police: Armed suspect fires rounds into multiple homes with 1-year-old child nearby

A man is facing a slew of charges after authorities said he fired shots at multiple people, spraying area homes with bullets in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood, all while his 1-year-old child was just feet away.

The violent incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in the 4100 block of Conway Avenue.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by an armed suspect who was holding a one-year-old child. While holding the baby, the suspect ran and crouched down beside a patrol vehicle that had just arrived.

The suspect reportedly refused to release the infant; however, two CMPD officers worked together to de-escalate the situation and brought the baby to safety. The suspect, Rashad Navar Brown, was then arrested.

The investigation reveals that Brown was visiting a nearby home in the area when he began to argue with some residents inside the home, who he knew. As the argument moved into the parking lot, Brown put down his one-year-old child and began to shoot numerous times at multiple people with an assault rifle and a pistol.

Numerous occupied homes were shot into, but thankfully no one was injured during this incident.

A rifle, pistol, and large amounts of cocaine and money were seized from the scene, CMPD said. Brown was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with:

- Shooting into occupied property (x10)

- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill (x3)

- Assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor

- Child abuse

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x2)

- Assault by pointing a gun

- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

- First-degree kidnapping

- Felony breaking and entering

- Felony attempted breaking and entering (x3)

- Communicating threats

- Discharging a firearm within city limits

"A swift response by officers and their diligence in de-escalation resulted in bringing the infant to safety and arresting a suspect who terrorized a community by victimizing 25 of its members," CMPD said Tuesday.